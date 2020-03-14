WOLVERHAMPTON, A Cutrone: "Il branco è con te"
14.03.2020
Patrick Cutrone è uno dei giocatori della Fiorentina che ha contratto il Coronavirus. Da Wolverhampton è arrivato un bel messaggio di incoraggiamento verso il giocatore che è ancora di proprietà del club inglese: "La Fiorentina ha annunciato che Patrick Cutrone è positivo al test del COVID-19. Sii forte Patrick, il branco ti sta pensando".
@acffiorentina have announced that @patrickcutrone has tested positive for COVID-19. Stay strong Patrick, the pack are thinking of you!
