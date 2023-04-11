DEMIRBAY, Rifiutata a gennaio un'offerta dei viola

DEMIRBAY, Rifiutata a gennaio un'offerta dei viola
La Fiorentina ha inseguito Kerem Demirbay nello scorso mercato di gennaio. Come si apprende da Sky Sport Germania, il club viola aveva formulato un'offerta al Bayer Leverkusen, rifiutata dai tedeschi. Sul giocatore, che non dovrebbe prolungare oltre il 2024, c'era anche l'Hertha Berlino. In ogni caso, Demirbay dovrebbe partire in estate: sulle sue tracce c'è il Newcastle, con il Bayer che ne fa una valutazione di 4-5 milioni.