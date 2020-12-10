COSMOS, 50 anni fa nasceva il club di New York

INDISCREZIONI DI FV IND. FV, PER CASTRO UNA FORTE BOTTA. OGGI TERAPIE Novità sull'infortunio di Gaetano Castrovilli, uscito ieri anzitempo dal campo contro il Genoa. Secondo quanto raccolto da FirenzeViola.it, si tratterebbe solamente di una forte botta. Il classe '97 infatti si sta già sottoponendo a terapie per cercare... Novità sull'infortunio di Gaetano Castrovilli, uscito ieri anzitempo dal campo contro il Genoa. Secondo quanto raccolto da FirenzeViola.it, si tratterebbe solamente di una forte botta. Il classe '97 infatti si sta già sottoponendo a terapie per cercare... NOTIZIE DI FV PREMIO TOP FV, CHI DOPO CHIESA E RIBERY? LE REGOLE La Fiorentina non riesce a tornare alla vittoria, ma quantomeno evita la terza sconfitta su tre partite con Prandelli in campionato, agguantando l'1-1 contro il Genoa nei secondi finali. Per il Premio Top FirenzeViola.it, al solito, vi chiediamo di indicare il vostro... La Fiorentina non riesce a tornare alla vittoria, ma quantomeno evita la terza sconfitta su tre partite con Prandelli in campionato, agguantando l'1-1 contro il Genoa nei secondi finali. Per il Premio Top FirenzeViola.it, al solito, vi chiediamo di indicare il vostro... RASSEGNA STAMPA RASSEGNA STAMPA, Le prime pagine dei quotidiani Ecco le prime pagine dei quotidiani sportivi di oggi 10 dicembre 2020. Ecco le prime pagine dei quotidiani sportivi di oggi