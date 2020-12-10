COSMOS, 50 anni fa nasceva il club di New York

10.12.2020
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport
Una giornata molto particolare per Rocco Commisso e per tutti i tifosi dei New York Cosmsos. Cinquanta anni fa, infatti, nasceva il noto club di proprietà del patron viola che ha sede nella grande mela.

Questo il tweet celebrativo della squadra statunitense: 