COSMOS, 50 anni fa nasceva il club di New York
10.12.2020 19:30 di Redazione FV Twitter: @firenzeviola_it
Una giornata molto particolare per Rocco Commisso e per tutti i tifosi dei New York Cosmsos. Cinquanta anni fa, infatti, nasceva il noto club di proprietà del patron viola che ha sede nella grande mela.
Questo il tweet celebrativo della squadra statunitense:
50 years ago, our journey began— New York Cosmos (@NYCosmos) December 10, 2020
Club historian @DrDKilpatrick has the story ⤵️ #NYCosmos50 #WeAreCosmopolitan