MERCATO, Occhi della Fiorentina sul 2000 Spertsyan

Il giornalista di VBETnews Hrach Khachatryan su Twitter riporta l'interesse della Fiorentina per Eduard Spertsyan, classe 2000 centrocampista del Krasnodar. Su di lui ci sarebbero anche Friburgo e Borussia Mönchengladbach. In passato, anche il Milan ha chiesto informazioni sul giocatore armeno.