MERCATO, Occhi della Fiorentina sul 2000 Spertsyan
29.05.2023
Il giornalista di VBETnews Hrach Khachatryan su Twitter riporta l'interesse della Fiorentina per Eduard Spertsyan, classe 2000 centrocampista del Krasnodar. Su di lui ci sarebbero anche Friburgo e Borussia Mönchengladbach. In passato, anche il Milan ha chiesto informazioni sul giocatore armeno.
🚨FC Krasnodar Eduard Spertsyan has decided to move to Europe this summer.— Hrach Khachatryan (@hrachoff) May 29, 2023
Potential destinations are Germany and Italy.
There is interest from Freiburg, Borussia Monchengladbach, Fiorentina.
AC Milan was also linked with the Armenian player. pic.twitter.com/vhoHOJk0eR