DUNCAN, Cambia il procuratore: ecco il motivo
Bobby Duncan ha cambiato procuratore. Il giocatore della Primavera viola ha deciso di interrompere il rapporto lavorativo con l'ormai ex agente Saif Rubie, che, in estate, aveva forzato il suo trasferimento alla Fiorentina dal Liverpool. I rapporti tra il giocatore e il procuratore - riporta il sito Echo of Liverpool - non erano più buoni da quando quest'ultimo nel mercato estivo aveva reso noti i motivi che portavano il cugino di Gerrard a voler cambiare squadra. Adesso l'inglese è passato sotto l'ala dell'azienda SportsTotal e i suoi interessi li curerà Sascha Breese.
Welcome to the #SportsTotalTeam, @bobbyduncan! ⠀ The 18-year-old striker currently plays for #U19 of @acffiorentina and made 8️⃣ league appearances in the #Primavera1 and scored 3️⃣ goals. ⠀ The #U19 @england international (5️⃣ games: 4️⃣ goals + 1️⃣ assist) already played for the youth teams of @laticsofficial, @mancity and @liverpoolfc.⠀ ⠀ #Duncan joined Liverpool from Manchester in 2018 and scored 3️⃣2️⃣ goals for the European champions’ Under 18s last season. ⠀ Bobby, we‘re very pleased to work with you and manage the next phase of your career! 🤝🙌 ____ #SportsTotal #EineMarkeVieleStärken
