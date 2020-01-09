DUNCAN, Cambia il procuratore: ecco il motivo

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Bobby Duncan ha cambiato procuratore. Il giocatore della Primavera viola ha deciso di interrompere il rapporto lavorativo con l'ormai ex agente Saif Rubie, che, in estate, aveva forzato il suo trasferimento alla Fiorentina dal Liverpool. I rapporti tra il giocatore e il procuratore - riporta il sito Echo of Liverpool - non erano più buoni da quando quest'ultimo nel mercato estivo aveva reso noti i motivi che portavano il cugino di Gerrard a voler cambiare squadra. Adesso l'inglese è passato sotto l'ala dell'azienda SportsTotal e i suoi interessi li curerà Sascha Breese.  