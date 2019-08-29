SMALLING, Anche la Fiorentina sul difensore ma...

Dall'Inghilterra emerge un interesse della Fiorentina per il difensore del Manchester United Chris Smalling. Lo riporta il Manchester Evening News, che sottolinea come molto probabilmente sarà in Italia il futuro classe '89, anche se al momento in testa alle preferenze c'è la Roma, oltre al Milan che segue la situazione. 