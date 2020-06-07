DUNCAN, Scrive: "Pure io una vittima del razzismo"

In giorni in cui l'intero mondo si interroga sulla questione razzismo, anche Alfred Duncan, centrocampista della Fiorentina, dice la sua con un post su Instagram:

"Sono stato vittima in molte occasioni, umiliato, insultato ed ignorato dalle persone vicino a me. So e non c'è bisogno di ricordarmi che sono nero, e sono più che orgoglioso di ciò che sono! Le persone dimenticano che siamo tutti nati dalla polvere, e che così finiremo. Nessuno nasce razzista, è una questione di educazione dai genitori, che comincia fin da casa. Non mi sono mai sentito inferiore a nessuno per alcun motivo! Siamo tutti umani, questa è la razza che conosco. Seguire un post di tendenza sui social non vi rende antirazzisti, e non permetterò a nessuno di abusare di me, e voglio dire ai miei fratelli di essere forti perché "tutti quelli che provano a buttarti giù in realtà ti risollevano". L'odio è una malattia che non ha cura, sono umano ed amo essere me stesso".