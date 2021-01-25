ACF, Kokorin: "Visite mediche in corso"

INDISCREZIONI DI FV IND. FV, MALCUIT: PROBABILE CHIUSURA ENTRO MERCOLEDÌ Kevin Malcuit continua ad essere l'obiettivo principale sulla fascia destra per la Fiorentina. FirenzeViola.it vi aveva anticipato la probabile chiusura dell'affare nel corso di questa settimana, sulla base di un prestito con diritto di riscatto (LEGGI QUI). Ora... Kevin Malcuit continua ad essere l'obiettivo principale sulla fascia destra per la Fiorentina. FirenzeViola.it vi aveva anticipato la probabile chiusura dell'affare nel corso di questa settimana, sulla base di un prestito con diritto di riscatto (LEGGI QUI). Ora... NOTIZIE DI FV NUMERI, IL RESOCONTO DI KOKORIN TRA IL 2020 E IL 2021 Non sono molto incoraggianti i numeri che riguardano il 2020 e l'inizio del 2021 di Aleksandr Kokorin, nuovo innesto in attacco della Fiorentina in arrivo in queste ore a Firenze, dopo le visite mediche svolte a Roma. Con i russi ha collezionato 8 presenze di cui... Non sono molto incoraggianti i numeri che riguardano il 2020 e l'inizio del 2021 di Aleksandr Kokorin, nuovo innesto in attacco della Fiorentina in arrivo in queste ore a Firenze, dopo le visite mediche svolte a Roma. Con i russi ha collezionato 8 presenze di cui... RASSEGNA STAMPA RASSEGNA STAMPA, Le prime pagine dei quotidiani Ecco le prime pagine dei quotidiani sportivi di oggi 25 gennaio 2021. Ecco le prime pagine dei quotidiani sportivi di oggi