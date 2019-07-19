ZOHORE, È il sostituto di Rondon al West Bromwich
Kenneth Zohore è il sostituto di Salomon Rondon nell'attacco del West Bromwich Albion. La squadra inglese di Championship, che ha salutato il venezuelano salpato in Cina da Benitez per oltre 18 milioni di euro, ha scelto di sostituirlo con l'ex attaccante della Fiorentina, prelevato a titolo definitivo dal Cardiff, squadra appena retrocessa in Championship dalla Premier League. Ecco l'annuncio dato sui social.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Love this, <a href="https://twitter.com/kzohore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kzohore</a>! 😍<br><br>Full interview ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/8GlyybeAJd">https://t.co/8GlyybeAJd</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WelcomeKen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WelcomeKen</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WBA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WBA</a> <a href="https://t.co/xCUNQR9Vb7">pic.twitter.com/xCUNQR9Vb7</a></p>— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) <a href="https://twitter.com/WBA/status/1152216110202347521?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 19, 2019</a></blockquote>