UFFICIALE, Torreira è un giocatore del Galatasaray

Adesso è ufficiale, Lucas Torreira è un nuovo giocatore del Galatasaray. Il centrocampista ex Fiorentina ha annunciato il suo arrivo ad Istanbul e la firma sul contratto con un post sul proprio profilo Twitter ufficiale. L'uruguaiano ha firmato fino al 2026

I am very happy and excited to be a new @GalatasaraySK player. I am convinced that this is the beginning of a long and successful history together.

Thank you for trusting me and I promise to leave everything for these colors.

Let's go Gala ! ❤️



LT🇺🇾️ pic.twitter.com/D5fJZvvewu