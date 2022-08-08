UFFICIALE, Torreira è un giocatore del Galatasaray

Adesso è ufficiale, Lucas Torreira è un nuovo giocatore del Galatasaray. Il centrocampista ex Fiorentina ha annunciato il suo arrivo ad Istanbul e la firma sul contratto con un post sul proprio profilo Twitter ufficiale. L'uruguaiano ha firmato fino al 2026