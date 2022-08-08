UFFICIALE, Torreira è un giocatore del Galatasaray
08.08.2022
Adesso è ufficiale, Lucas Torreira è un nuovo giocatore del Galatasaray. Il centrocampista ex Fiorentina ha annunciato il suo arrivo ad Istanbul e la firma sul contratto con un post sul proprio profilo Twitter ufficiale. L'uruguaiano ha firmato fino al 2026
I am very happy and excited to be a new @GalatasaraySK player. I am convinced that this is the beginning of a long and successful history together.— Lucas Torreira #LT14 (@LTorreira34) August 8, 2022
Thank you for trusting me and I promise to leave everything for these colors.
Let's go Gala ! ❤️
LT🇺🇾️ pic.twitter.com/D5fJZvvewu