EDIMILSON, Sono stato in prestito in un grande club

03.06.2019 22:47 di Redazione FV Twitter:    Vedi letture
Edimilson Fernandes, passato ufficialmente al Mainz nella giornata di oggi, ha affidato ad Instagram il suo saluto al West Ham, club dal quale era arrivato in prestito alla Fiorentina: "Cara famiglia del West Ham, vorrei ringraziare profondamente te, lo staff, i tifosi e i compagni di squadra per questo viaggio. Sono stato benissimo, ho giocato in molte posizioni e ho imparato il più possibile. Dopo un anno di prestito in un grande e storico club (la Fiorentina, ndr), sono pronto per un po' di stabilità in modo da imparare tutto e poter diventare, in futuro, il giocatore che voglio. Mainz è una fantastica opportunità per me. Sono contento di avere l'opportunità di scoprire la Bundesliga. Grazie di tutto dal profondo del mio cuore, Hammers".
Ecco il post originale dello svizzero: