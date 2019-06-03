EDIMILSON, Sono stato in prestito in un grande club
Edimilson Fernandes, passato ufficialmente al Mainz nella giornata di oggi, ha affidato ad Instagram il suo saluto al West Ham, club dal quale era arrivato in prestito alla Fiorentina: "Cara famiglia del West Ham, vorrei ringraziare profondamente te, lo staff, i tifosi e i compagni di squadra per questo viaggio. Sono stato benissimo, ho giocato in molte posizioni e ho imparato il più possibile. Dopo un anno di prestito in un grande e storico club (la Fiorentina, ndr), sono pronto per un po' di stabilità in modo da imparare tutto e poter diventare, in futuro, il giocatore che voglio. Mainz è una fantastica opportunità per me. Sono contento di avere l'opportunità di scoprire la Bundesliga. Grazie di tutto dal profondo del mio cuore, Hammers".
Ecco il post originale dello svizzero:
Dear West Ham family, I would like to deeply thank you - staff, supporters, teammates - for this journey. I had a great time amongst your club, playing many positions and learning at the highest level. After one year on loan in a superb and historic club, I am ready for some stability to be able to keep learning all while becoming the player I want to be in the future. Mainz is a fantastic opportunity for me. I am glad to have the chance to discover the bundesliga. Thank you for everything from the bottom of my heart Hammers. @westham
