TOTOFORMAZIONE, OK BENASSI E CRISTOFORO. VLAHOVIC DAL 1'
I giornali in edicola questa mattina sono perfettamente in linea per quanto concerne la formazione che Montella dovrebbe schierare oggi a Verona. Si torna al 3-5-2: tra i pali opererà come sempre Dragowski, coperto dai soliti difensori Milenkovic, Pezzella e Caceres.
A centrocampo i cambiamenti più importanti, con Benassi e Cristoforo che sostituiranno Pulgar e Castrovilli; in mediana Badelj, mentre sulle fasce Chiesa e Dalbert. In attacco, infine, pronto il tandem Ribery-Vlahovic.
Ecco la probabile formazione della Fiorentina secondo i quotidiani odierni:
GAZZETTA (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Chiesa, Benassi, Badelj, Cristoforo, Dalbert; Vlahovic, Ribery.
