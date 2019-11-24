TOTOFORMAZIONE, OK BENASSI E CRISTOFORO. VLAHOVIC DAL 1'

INDISCREZIONI DI FV IND. FV, CEROFOLINI TORNA AD ALLENARSI. A GENNAIO... Questa settimana il portiere della Fiorentina, Michele Cerofolini, ha riniziato ad allenarsi a pieno regime insieme ai suoi compagni e ai due portieri viola Bartłomiej Drągowski e Pietro Terracciano. Il classe '99, infatti, aveva subito un brutto infortunio al... Questa settimana il portiere della Fiorentina, Michele Cerofolini, ha riniziato ad allenarsi a pieno regime insieme ai suoi compagni e ai due portieri viola Bartłomiej Drągowski e Pietro Terracciano. Il classe '99, infatti, aveva subito un brutto infortunio al... NOTIZIE DI FV BADELJ, IN DIFFICOLTÀ MA DOBBIAMO DARE DI PIÙ Milan Badelja spiega il ko: "Se vogliamo guardare il lato positivo è stato un passettino avanti rispetto a Cagliari, in un periodo in cui le cose non stanno andando a nostro favore. Sappiamo che dobbiamo fare un doppio sforzo per far girare invece le cose a... Milan Badelja spiega il ko: "Se vogliamo guardare il lato positivo è stato un passettino avanti rispetto a Cagliari, in un periodo in cui le cose non stanno andando a nostro favore. Sappiamo che dobbiamo fare un doppio sforzo per far girare invece le cose a... RASSEGNA STAMPA RASSEGNA STAMPA, Le prime pagine dei quotidiani Ecco le prime pagine dei quotidiani sportivi di oggi 24 Novembre 2019. Ecco le prime pagine dei quotidiani sportivi di oggi