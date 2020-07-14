FOTO, Zekhnini: "Grazie al Twente per i bei due anni"

INDISCREZIONI DI FV IND. FV, RIBERY STA MEGLIO: CON IL LECCE CI SARÀ Arrivano novità importanti per quanto riguarda lo stato fisico di Franck Ribery. Il francese, infatti, aveva avuto qualche problemino fisico durante la partita contro l’Hellas Verona e proprio per questo mister Iachini aveva deciso di sostituirlo. Secondo quanto... Arrivano novità importanti per quanto riguarda lo stato fisico di Franck Ribery. Il francese, infatti, aveva avuto qualche problemino fisico durante la partita contro l’Hellas Verona e proprio per questo mister Iachini aveva deciso di sostituirlo. Secondo quanto... NOTIZIE DI FV VIOLA, MALE GLI ULTIMI PRECEDENTI A LECCE: LE STATISTICHE La Fiorentina, che domani sarà di scena a Lecce, non vanta dei precedenti incoraggianti in casa dei salentini. Gli ultimi 15 trascorsi nella città pugliese vedono i giallorossi in netto vantaggio di vittorie, ossia 7, rispetto alle sole 2 raccolte dal club di... La Fiorentina, che domani sarà di scena a Lecce, non vanta dei precedenti incoraggianti in casa dei salentini. Gli ultimi 15 trascorsi nella città pugliese vedono i giallorossi in netto vantaggio di vittorie, ossia 7, rispetto alle sole 2 raccolte dal club di... RASSEGNA STAMPA RASSEGNA STAMPA, Le prime pagine dei quotidiani Ecco le prime pagine dei quotidiani sportivi di oggi 14 luglio 2020. Ecco le prime pagine dei quotidiani sportivi di oggi