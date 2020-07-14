FOTO, Zekhnini: "Grazie al Twente per i bei due anni"
Rafik Zekhnini, attaccante della Fiorentina di rientro dal prestito al Twente, ha voluto ringraziare attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram il club olandese: "Cari Tukkers. Voglio solo ringraziarvi per i due fantastici anni che ho trascorso in questo club. Voglio ringraziare tutti i miei compagni di squadra, lo staff e in particolare i tifosi per tutto il supporto che mi è stato riservato durante il mio il percorso qui. Auguro a tutti buona fortuna!".
Ecco il post originale del giocatore:
Dear Tukkers. I just wanna say thank you for 2 amazing years at the club. I want to thank all my teammates, the staff, and especially the fans for all the support during my time at the club. I wish everyone the best of luck!
