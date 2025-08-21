Conference, al via i playoff: tutte le partite in programma oggi

Polissya-Fiorentina ma non solo. Giovedì di coppe europee, nello specifico Europa League e Conference League, con i playoff d'andata. In tutto settantadue squadre in campo, 48 in Conference, dove scendono in campo anche il Crystal Palace, impegnato in casa contro i norvegesi del Fredrikstad, lo Strasburgo, che riceve i danesi del Brondby e il Rayo Vallecano, che va in Bielorussia, a giocare contro il Neman.

Di seguito partite e orari.

Europa League - Playoff (andata)

18:30 - Midtjylland (Den) vs KuPS (Fin)

19:00 - Brann (Nor) vs AEK Larnaca (Cyp)

19:00 - Malmo FF (Swe) vs Sigma Olomouc (Cze)

20:00 - M. Tel Aviv (Isr) vs Dyn. Kyiv (Ukr)

20:00 - Panathinaikos (Gre) vs Samsunspor (Tur)

20:00 - Shkendija (Mkd) vs Ludogorets (Bul)

20:00 - Zrinjski (Bih) vs Utrecht (Ned)

20:15 - Slovan Bratislava (Svk) vs Young Boys (Sui)

20:30 - Lech (Pol) vs Genk (Bel)

20:45 - Aberdeen (Sco) vs FCSB (Rou)

20:45 - Rijeka (Cro) vs PAOK (Gre)

21:00 - Lincoln (Gib) vs Braga (Por)

Conference League - Playoff (andata)

18:00 - Rosenborg (Nor) vs Mainz (Ger)

19:00 - Győr (Hun) vs SK Rapid (Aut)

19:00 - Hacken (Swe) vs CFR Cluj (Rou)

19:00 - Hamrun (Mlt) vs RFS (Lat)

19:00 - Wolfsberger (Aut) vs Omonia (Cyp)

19:45 - Basaksehir (Tur) vs Univ. Craiova (Rou)

20:00 - Anderlecht (Bel) vs AEK (Gre)

20:00 - Breidablik (Ice) vs Virtus (San)

20:00 - Celje (Slo) vs Ostrava (Cze)

20:00 - Drita (Kos) vs Differdange (Lux)

20:00 - Levski (Bul) vs Alkmaar (Ned)

20:00 - Neman (Blr) vs Vallecano (Esp)

20:00 - O. Ljubljana (Slo) vs Noah (Arm)

20:00 - Polissya Zhytomyr (Ukr) vs Fiorentina (Ita)

20:00 - Shakhtar (Ukr) vs Servette (Sui)

20:00 - Sparta Praga (Cze) vs Riga FC (Lat)

20:00 - Strasburgo (Fra) vs Brondby (Den)

20:15 - Jagiellonia (Pol) vs Din. Tirana (Alb)

20:15 - Lausanne (Sui) vs Besiktas (Tur)

20:45 - Shelbourne (Irl) vs Linfield (Nir)

21:00 - Crystal Palace (Eng) vs Fredrikstad (Nor)

21:00 - Hibernian (Sco) vs Legia (Pol)

21:00 - Rakow (Pol) vs Arda (Bul)

21:00 - Santa Clara (Por) vs Shamrock Rovers (Irl)