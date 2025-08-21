Conference, al via i playoff: tutte le partite in programma oggi
Polissya-Fiorentina ma non solo. Giovedì di coppe europee, nello specifico Europa League e Conference League, con i playoff d'andata. In tutto settantadue squadre in campo, 48 in Conference, dove scendono in campo anche il Crystal Palace, impegnato in casa contro i norvegesi del Fredrikstad, lo Strasburgo, che riceve i danesi del Brondby e il Rayo Vallecano, che va in Bielorussia, a giocare contro il Neman.
Di seguito partite e orari.
Europa League - Playoff (andata)
18:30 - Midtjylland (Den) vs KuPS (Fin)
19:00 - Brann (Nor) vs AEK Larnaca (Cyp)
19:00 - Malmo FF (Swe) vs Sigma Olomouc (Cze)
20:00 - M. Tel Aviv (Isr) vs Dyn. Kyiv (Ukr)
20:00 - Panathinaikos (Gre) vs Samsunspor (Tur)
20:00 - Shkendija (Mkd) vs Ludogorets (Bul)
20:00 - Zrinjski (Bih) vs Utrecht (Ned)
20:15 - Slovan Bratislava (Svk) vs Young Boys (Sui)
20:30 - Lech (Pol) vs Genk (Bel)
20:45 - Aberdeen (Sco) vs FCSB (Rou)
20:45 - Rijeka (Cro) vs PAOK (Gre)
21:00 - Lincoln (Gib) vs Braga (Por)
Conference League - Playoff (andata)
18:00 - Rosenborg (Nor) vs Mainz (Ger)
19:00 - Győr (Hun) vs SK Rapid (Aut)
19:00 - Hacken (Swe) vs CFR Cluj (Rou)
19:00 - Hamrun (Mlt) vs RFS (Lat)
19:00 - Wolfsberger (Aut) vs Omonia (Cyp)
19:45 - Basaksehir (Tur) vs Univ. Craiova (Rou)
20:00 - Anderlecht (Bel) vs AEK (Gre)
20:00 - Breidablik (Ice) vs Virtus (San)
20:00 - Celje (Slo) vs Ostrava (Cze)
20:00 - Drita (Kos) vs Differdange (Lux)
20:00 - Levski (Bul) vs Alkmaar (Ned)
20:00 - Neman (Blr) vs Vallecano (Esp)
20:00 - O. Ljubljana (Slo) vs Noah (Arm)
20:00 - Polissya Zhytomyr (Ukr) vs Fiorentina (Ita)
20:00 - Shakhtar (Ukr) vs Servette (Sui)
20:00 - Sparta Praga (Cze) vs Riga FC (Lat)
20:00 - Strasburgo (Fra) vs Brondby (Den)
20:15 - Jagiellonia (Pol) vs Din. Tirana (Alb)
20:15 - Lausanne (Sui) vs Besiktas (Tur)
20:45 - Shelbourne (Irl) vs Linfield (Nir)
21:00 - Crystal Palace (Eng) vs Fredrikstad (Nor)
21:00 - Hibernian (Sco) vs Legia (Pol)
21:00 - Rakow (Pol) vs Arda (Bul)
21:00 - Santa Clara (Por) vs Shamrock Rovers (Irl)
