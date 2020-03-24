DIAMANTI, Agli australiani: "Ne usciremo vincitori"
L'attaccante del Western United FC, nonché ex viola, Alessandro Diamanti si è rivolto ai tifosi australiani nel seguente post Instagram: "Cari sostenitori del Western United, nell'attuale situazione surreale che sta interessando il mondo intero è nostra responsabilità agire come una grande comunità. Supereremo tutto ciò INSIEME. Significherà sacrificio e pazienza da parte di tutti noi, ma ne usciremo VINCITORI. STATE A CASA, siate al sicuro e a presto!".
Ecco il post originale:
Dear Western United supporters. In this current surreal situation, that is affecting the entire world, it is our responsibility to act as a big community. We are going to get through this TOGETHER. It will mean sacrifice and patience from all of us, but we will come out WINNERS. STAY HOME, be safe and see you soon!
