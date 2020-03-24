DIAMANTI, Agli australiani: "Ne usciremo vincitori"

L'attaccante del Western United FC, nonché ex viola, Alessandro Diamanti si è rivolto ai tifosi australiani nel seguente post Instagram: "Cari sostenitori del Western United, nell'attuale situazione surreale che sta interessando il mondo intero è nostra responsabilità agire come una grande comunità. Supereremo tutto ciò INSIEME. Significherà sacrificio e pazienza da parte di tutti noi, ma ne usciremo VINCITORI. STATE A CASA, siate al sicuro e a presto!".

Ecco il post originale: