YILMAZ, Ufficiale: l'ex obiettivo viola passa ai Rangers

25.07.2022
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Ex obiettivo anche della Fiorentina, il terzino turco Ridvan Yilmaz è un nuovo giocatore dei Glasgow Rangers. Il difensore passa dal Besiktas al club scozzese, con un contratto fino al 30 giugno 2027.