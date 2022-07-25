YILMAZ, Ufficiale: l'ex obiettivo viola passa ai Rangers
Ex obiettivo anche della Fiorentina, il terzino turco Ridvan Yilmaz è un nuovo giocatore dei Glasgow Rangers. Il difensore passa dal Besiktas al club scozzese, con un contratto fino al 30 giugno 2027.
#RangersFC are today delighted to announce the signing of Turkish international Ridvan Yilmaz on a five-year deal from Besiktas.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 25, 2022
The left-back joins Gers for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance and the work permit process being concluded.
