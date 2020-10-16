CLELLAND, Che onore incontrare Amoruso. Ricordo...

"Che onore assoluto incontrare questo gentiluomo che per me è sempre stato un idolo. avendo giocato nella squadra del mio cuore. Quel triplete del 2003 è ancora fresco nei miei ricordi". Così l'attaccante della Fiorentina Femminile Lana Clelland su Instagram dopo aver incontrato Lorenzo Amoruso. Quest'ultimo ha giocato ben 149 partite con la maglia dei Rangers, squadra scozzese di cui la Clelland è grande tifosa. Qui sotto il post. 