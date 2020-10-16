CLELLAND, Che onore incontrare Amoruso. Ricordo...
"Che onore assoluto incontrare questo gentiluomo che per me è sempre stato un idolo. avendo giocato nella squadra del mio cuore. Quel triplete del 2003 è ancora fresco nei miei ricordi". Così l'attaccante della Fiorentina Femminile Lana Clelland su Instagram dopo aver incontrato Lorenzo Amoruso. Quest'ultimo ha giocato ben 149 partite con la maglia dei Rangers, squadra scozzese di cui la Clelland è grande tifosa. Qui sotto il post.
What an absolute honour to meet this fine gentleman today !!! He was always an idol growing up the way he used to lead the team i love! That 2003 Treble is still fresh in my memories 😍 The smile under the mask is just too big!!! We had a nice little chat about the Old firm tomorrow! 😉 #lorenzoamoruso #lc26 #rangersfc #glasgowrangers #followfollow #oldfirm #gentleman #honour #gers
