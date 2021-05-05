CHAMPIONS, Le formazioni ufficiali di Chelsea-Real
05.05.2021 20:40 di Redazione FV Twitter: @firenzeviola_it
FirenzeViola.it
© foto di Getty/Uefa/Image Sport
Chi sfiderà il Manchester City il 29 maggio nella finale di Champions League di Istanbul? Chelsea e Real Madrid tornano in campo dopo l’1-1 dell’andata. Queste le formazioni ufficiali:
Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Havertz, Mount; Werner. Allenatore: Thomas Tuchel
Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Vinicius Jr, Benzema, Hazard. Allenatore: Zinedine Zidane.