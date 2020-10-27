CHAMPIONS, L'Inter pareggia ancora. Vince il Bayern
27.10.2020 20:57 di Redazione FV Twitter: @firenzeviola_it
Due le partite in programma alle 18.55 nel calendario della Champions League. L'Inter pareggia anche la seconda partita della sua campagna europea, non riuscendo a sfondare in casa dello Shakhtar Donetsk. Vittoria invece, anche se meno magniloquente rispetto a tante altre, per il Bayern, che si impone a Mosca regolando la Lokomotiv.
Lokomotiv Mosca-Bayern Monaco 1-2
13' Goretzka (B), 70' Miranchuk (L), 79' Kimmich (B)
Shakthar Donetsk-Inter 0-0