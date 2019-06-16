FOTO, Gli auguri di Commisso junior al padre Rocco

Tramite il suo profilo ufficiale Instagram, Joseph B. Commisso ha fatto gli auguri al padre, Rocco Commisso nuovo proprietario della Fiorentina, per la festa del papà. Queste le sue parole: "Buona festa del papà al mio meraviglioso padre e a tutti i padri là fuori! Quello che so di mio padre è che prende sempre in considerazione come le persone saranno influenzate prima di prendere una decisione. È il miglior padre che potessi mai avere! Ti adoro papà! Sono orgoglioso di essere tuo figlio!"

Questo il post: