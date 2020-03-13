VLAHOVIC, Sto bene, farò gol anche al virus
Vlahovic è risultato positivo al Coivd-19. L'attaccante viola ha voluto rassicurare tutti sul proprio account ufficiale Instagram, postando una foto con la seguente descrizione: "Vorrei tranquillizzare tutti dicendo di non preoccuparsi perchè sto bene. Sappiate che non sarà di certo questo virus a fermarmi tanto farò gol anche a lui".
Vorrei tranquillizzare tutti dicendo di non preoccuparsi perchè sto bene. Sappiate che non sarà di certo questo virus a fermarmi tanto farò gol anche a lui. I would like to say to everyone not to worry because I'm fine. I certainly know that it won’t be this virus to stop me. I will score it.😷 - #Vlahovic #Fiorentina #ForzaViola #ACFFiorentina #DV9 #IoRestoaCasa
