30.07.2022
HALLER, Brutte notizie: il tumore è maligno

Dopo la notizia che aveva scosso il mondo del calcio in merito al tumore che ha colpito l'attaccante del Borussia Dortmund, Sebastien Haller, arrivano, purtroppo, novità più approfondite. Il tumore diagnosticato ai testicoli infatti è maligno e il giocatore dovrà sottoporsi a chemioterapia. Questa la nota del club tedesco: