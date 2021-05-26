DUSAN VLAHOVIC VINCE IL PREMIO TOP FIRENZEVIOLA.IT 2020/21!

INDISCREZIONI DI FV IND. FV, MILENKOVIC SI OPERA: ECCO IL MOTIVO Come ha anticipato il tecnico viola, Beppe Iachini, in conferenza stampa, Nikola Milenkovic non sarà convocato per la sfida di domani sera contro il Crotone a causa di un intervento. Secondo quanto raccolto dalla redazione di FirenzeViola.it l'operazione che... Come ha anticipato il tecnico viola, Beppe Iachini, in conferenza stampa, Nikola Milenkovic non sarà convocato per la sfida di domani sera contro il Crotone a causa di un intervento. Secondo quanto raccolto dalla redazione di FirenzeViola.it l'operazione che... NOTIZIE DI FV SONDAGGIO FV, SODDISFATTI DI GATTUSO ALLA FIORENTINA? Rino Gattuso sarà il nuovo allenatore della Fiorentina. Dopo un corteggiamento durato mesi, è arrivato l'annuncio ufficiale da parte della Fiorentina. Un nome che piace ai tifosi oppure no? Ditecelo nel sondaggio di FirenzeViola.it. CLICCA QUI PER... Rino Gattuso sarà il nuovo allenatore della Fiorentina. Dopo un corteggiamento durato mesi, è arrivato l'annuncio ufficiale da parte della Fiorentina. Un nome che piace ai tifosi oppure no? Ditecelo nel sondaggio di FirenzeViola.it. CLICCA QUI PER... RASSEGNA STAMPA RASSEGNA STAMPA, Le prime pagine dei quotidiani Ecco le prime pagine dei quotidiani sportivi di oggi 26 maggio 2021. Ecco le prime pagine dei quotidiani sportivi di oggi