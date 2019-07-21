NEW YORK, Allerta meteo per troppo caldo in città

Allerta meteo a New York. Come riportato su Twitter dalla polizia della città americana le temperature sono davvero troppo alte ed in aumento e "la domenica è stata cancellata". Il consiglio per gli abitanti è quello di rimanere in casa a trascorrere la loro giornata senza uscire. Certamente non la migliore notizia per la Fiorentina di Vincenzo Montella. Ecco di seguito i tweet originali del New York Police Department.

***Attention New York City***



Sunday has been canceled. Stay indoors, nothing to see here. Really, we got this.



And if you see our officers working out there today in the heat wave, a smile and a Thank You will go a long way (but maybe no hugs.) #SundayMotivation pic.twitter.com/KJjpoUdtuN — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) 21 luglio 2019