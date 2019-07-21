NEW YORK, Allerta meteo per troppo caldo in città
Allerta meteo a New York. Come riportato su Twitter dalla polizia della città americana le temperature sono davvero troppo alte ed in aumento e "la domenica è stata cancellata". Il consiglio per gli abitanti è quello di rimanere in casa a trascorrere la loro giornata senza uscire. Certamente non la migliore notizia per la Fiorentina di Vincenzo Montella. Ecco di seguito i tweet originali del New York Police Department.
***Attention New York City***— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) 21 luglio 2019
Sunday has been canceled. Stay indoors, nothing to see here. Really, we got this.
And if you see our officers working out there today in the heat wave, a smile and a Thank You will go a long way (but maybe no hugs.) #SundayMotivation pic.twitter.com/KJjpoUdtuN
Hot town, summer in the city!— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) 21 luglio 2019
The temperatures are still soaring out there! Please remember to check on those who may be at risk in this heat...even those with 4 legs! And make sure to stay hydrated like @NYPDCT K9 Kevin. pic.twitter.com/v7QnXiOcbF