NEW YORK, Allerta meteo per troppo caldo in città

21.07.2019 21:15 di Redazione FV Twitter:    Vedi letture
NEW YORK, Allerta meteo per troppo caldo in città

Allerta meteo a New York. Come riportato su Twitter dalla polizia della città americana le temperature sono davvero troppo alte ed in aumento e "la domenica è stata cancellata". Il consiglio per gli abitanti è quello di rimanere in casa a trascorrere la loro giornata senza uscire. Certamente non la migliore notizia per la Fiorentina di Vincenzo Montella. Ecco di seguito i tweet originali del New York Police Department.