CHAMPIONS, Le formazioni ufficiali delle gare delle 21:00
Altra giornata di Champions League. Alle 21:00 scenderanno in campo Borussia Dortmund-Milan, Newcastle-Psg, Celtic-Lazio, Stella Rossa-Young Boys, Lipsia-Man.City, Porto-Barcellona. Di seguito le formazioni ufficiali delle gare delle italiane:
BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Ozcan, Can, Malen, Reus, Brandt; Fullkrug. A disp. Meyer, Lotka, Reyna, F. Nmecha, Haller, Wolf, Moukoko, Sule, Adeyemi, Byone-Gittens. All. Terzic.
MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Musah, Reijnders, Pobega; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao. A disp. Sportiello, Mirante, Adli, Jovic, Okafor, Chukwueze, Kjaer, Florenzi, Bartesaghi. All. Pioli.
---
CELTIC (4-3-3): Hart; Johnston, Phillips, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Furuhashi, Yang.
Allenatore: Rodgers.
LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Kamada, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.