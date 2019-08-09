VIOLA, Intervista simpatica per tre giocatori. Loro...

L'account Instagram di italianfootballtv ha intervistato con delle domande simpatiche i giocatori della Fiorentina Bryan Dabo, Bartlomiej Dragowski e Giovanni Simeone. Qui di seguito il video originale dove ci sono alcuni estratti delle risposte date dai calciatori viola.