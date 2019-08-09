VIOLA, Intervista simpatica per tre giocatori. Loro...
09.08.2019 17:30 di Redazione FV Twitter: @firenzeviola_it
L'account Instagram di italianfootballtv ha intervistato con delle domande simpatiche i giocatori della Fiorentina Bryan Dabo, Bartlomiej Dragowski e Giovanni Simeone. Qui di seguito il video originale dove ci sono alcuni estratti delle risposte date dai calciatori viola.
We asked @simeonegiovanni @bryan_dabo & @bdragowski who the worst dressed Fiorentina player is, here's who they said 😂 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Link in bio to watch the FULL interview where we asked them other teammate question. YouTube.com/Italianfootballtvofficial
