M.RICHARDS, L'ex viola si ritira e torna al City
26.07.2019 15:15 di Redazione FV Twitter: @firenzeviola_it
Micah Richards, che ha giocato un anno in prestito nella Fiorentina nel 2014 proprio sotto la gestione Pradè-Montella, lascia il calcio giocato all'età di 31 anni. Ma torna al City, al quale ha legato tutta la sua carriera, a parte gli ultimi anni nell'Aston Villa. Ecco il post del club inglese che recita "Un Blu e per sempre un Blu":
Once a Blue, always a Blue— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 26, 2019
Micah Richards has announced his retirement from football after losing a lengthy battle with an injured knee.
But he'll be back working with us again very soon...
#mancityhttps://t.co/IgTCcVn4oi