M.RICHARDS, L'ex viola si ritira e torna al City

Micah Richards, che ha giocato un anno in prestito nella Fiorentina nel 2014 proprio sotto la gestione Pradè-Montella, lascia il calcio giocato all'età di 31 anni. Ma torna al City, al quale ha legato tutta la sua carriera, a parte gli ultimi anni nell'Aston Villa. Ecco il post del club inglese che recita "Un Blu e per sempre un Blu":

Once a Blue, always a Blue



Micah Richards has announced his retirement from football after losing a lengthy battle with an injured knee.



But he'll be back working with us again very soon...



#mancityhttps://t.co/IgTCcVn4oi