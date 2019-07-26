M.RICHARDS, L'ex viola si ritira e torna al City

© foto di Federico De Luca
Micah Richards, che ha giocato un anno in prestito nella Fiorentina nel 2014 proprio sotto la gestione Pradè-Montella, lascia il calcio giocato all'età di 31 anni. Ma torna al City, al quale ha legato tutta la sua carriera, a parte gli ultimi anni nell'Aston Villa. Ecco il post del club inglese che recita "Un Blu e per sempre un Blu":