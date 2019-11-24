TOTOFORMAZIONE, OK BENASSI E CRISTOFORO. VLAHOVIC DAL 1'

I giornali in edicola questa mattina sono perfettamente in linea per quanto concerne la formazione che Montella dovrebbe schierare oggi a Verona. Si torna al 3-5-2: tra i pali opererà come sempre Dragowski, coperto dai soliti difensori Milenkovic, Pezzella e Caceres.

A centrocampo i cambiamenti più importanti, con Benassi e Cristoforo che sostituiranno Pulgar e Castrovilli; in mediana Badelj, mentre sulle fasce Chiesa e Dalbert. In attacco, infine, pronto il tandem Ribery-Vlahovic.

Ecco la probabile formazione della Fiorentina secondo i quotidiani odierni:

GAZZETTA (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Chiesa, Benassi, Badelj, Cristoforo, Dalbert; Vlahovic, Ribery.

CORR.FIO. (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Chiesa, Benassi, Badelj, Cristoforo, Dalbert; Vlahovic, Ribery.

LA NAZIONE (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Chiesa, Benassi, Badelj, Cristoforo, Dalbert; Vlahovic, Ribery.

TUTTOSPORT (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Chiesa, Benassi, Badelj, Cristoforo, Dalbert; Vlahovic, Ribery.

CORR.SPORT (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Chiesa, Benassi, Badelj, Cristoforo, Dalbert; Vlahovic, Ribery.

REPUBBLICA (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Chiesa, Benassi, Badelj, Cristoforo, Dalbert; Vlahovic, Ribery.