KANE, Annuncia: "Resto al Tottenham questa estate"

Harry Kane sarà ancora un giocatore del Tottenham. A rivelarlo è lo stesso attaccante inglese su twitter. "È stato incredibile vedere l'accoglienza dei tifosi degli Spurs domenica e leggere alcuni dei messaggi di supporto che ho ricevuto nelle ultime settimane. - scrive il calciatore - Resterò al Tottenham questa estate e sarò concentrato al 100% per aiutare la squadra a raggiungere il successo". Termina qui una delle telenovele dell'estate con il Manchester City che dovrà rimandare alla prossima estate l'assalto al centravanti dell'Inghilterra per cui si era spinto a offrire fino a 150 milioni di sterline.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks.



I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1