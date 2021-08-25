KANE, Annuncia: "Resto al Tottenham questa estate"

KANE, Annuncia: "Resto al Tottenham questa estate"
Harry Kane sarà ancora un giocatore del Tottenham. A rivelarlo è lo stesso attaccante inglese su twitter. "È stato incredibile vedere l'accoglienza dei tifosi degli Spurs domenica e leggere alcuni dei messaggi di supporto che ho ricevuto nelle ultime settimane. - scrive il calciatore - Resterò al Tottenham questa estate e sarò concentrato al 100% per aiutare la squadra a raggiungere il successo". Termina qui una delle telenovele dell'estate con il Manchester City che dovrà rimandare alla prossima estate l'assalto al centravanti dell'Inghilterra per cui si era spinto a offrire fino a 150 milioni di sterline.