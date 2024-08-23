DE GEA, Che bello essere tornato: grazie e forza viola!

Il portiere della Fiorentina, David De Gea, ha commentato su X il suo esordio in maglia viola: "Che bella sensazione essere tornato! Incredibile e con un grane mix di emozioni e sentimenti! Voglio ringraziare la mia famiglia, i miei amici e tutti i tifosi della Fiorentina per la grande accoglienza. Ora guardiamo con ottimismo alla stagione appena iniziata per vedere cosa possiamo ottenere tutti insieme. Forza Viola".

Di seguito il post ufficiale del giocatore:

What a feeling to be back, incredible but with lots of emotions and feelings.



I want to thank my family, friends and supporters of Fiorentina for the reception and look forward to the upcoming season to see what we can achieve together.



Che bella sensazione essere tornato!… pic.twitter.com/EkHET2EVaO