23.08.2024
DE GEA, Che bello essere tornato: grazie e forza viola!
© foto di Insidefoto/Image Sport

Il portiere della Fiorentina, David De Gea, ha commentato su X il suo esordio in maglia viola: "Che bella sensazione essere tornato! Incredibile e con un grane mix di emozioni e sentimenti! Voglio ringraziare la mia famiglia, i miei amici e tutti i tifosi della Fiorentina per la grande accoglienza. Ora guardiamo con ottimismo alla stagione appena iniziata per vedere cosa possiamo ottenere tutti insieme. Forza Viola".

Di seguito il post ufficiale del giocatore: