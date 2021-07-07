RONALDO, Presenta il suo nuovo hotel a Manhattan

Dopo Madrid è tempo di New York. Cristiano Ronaldo ha aperto un nuovo hotel, il Pestana CR7 a Times Square. Ad annunciarlo è stato lo stesso numero 7 della Juventus con un post su Twitter: "Che data magica - 07.07 per presentarvi il mio nuovo hotel Pestana CR7 Times Square, a New York".

What a magical date - 07.07 to introduce you to my new hotel @PestanaCR7 Times Square, in New York 🤩!



Book now and discover the coolest new hotel, in the best location in town!#PestanaCR7TimesSquare #PestanaCR7 pic.twitter.com/iD2JL8wPVA