RONALDO, Presenta il suo nuovo hotel a Manhattan

RONALDO, Presenta il suo nuovo hotel a Manhattan
Dopo Madrid è tempo di New York. Cristiano Ronaldo ha aperto un nuovo hotel, il Pestana CR7 a Times Square. Ad annunciarlo è stato lo stesso numero 7 della Juventus con un post su Twitter: "Che data magica - 07.07 per presentarvi il mio nuovo hotel Pestana CR7 Times Square, a New York".