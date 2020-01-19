VLAHOVIC, Il secondo più giovane per gol fuori casa
Secondo le statistiche Opta, Dusan Vlahovic è il secondo attaccante più giovane ad aver segnato almeno 3 gol in trasferta in questa stagione nei top-5 campionati europei, dopo Erling Haaland (che li ha siglati tutti ieri, nella sua gara d'esordio con il Borussia Dortmund).
Questo il post pubblicato su Instagram:
3 - Dusan #Vlahovic è il secondo attaccante più giovane ad aver segnato almeno 3 gol in trasferta in questa stagione nei top-5 campionati europei, dopo...Erling #Haaland (che li ha fatti tutti oggi, nella sua gara d'esordio con il Borussia Dortmund). Stelline. • • • 3 - Only the unreal Erling #Haaland (3 goals today in his first match for Borussia Dortmund) is younger than Dusan #Vlahovic among the strikers with 3+ goals scored in games played away from home of the top-5 European Leagues 2019/20. Stars.
