VLAHOVIC, Il secondo più giovane per gol fuori casa

19.01.2020 13:20 di Redazione FV Twitter:    Vedi letture
© foto di Federico De Luca
Secondo le statistiche Opta, Dusan Vlahovic è il secondo attaccante più giovane ad aver segnato almeno 3 gol in trasferta in questa stagione nei top-5 campionati europei, dopo Erling Haaland (che li ha siglati tutti ieri, nella sua gara d'esordio con il Borussia Dortmund).
