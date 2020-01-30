UFFICIALE, Sheffield United, colpo Berge fino al 2024

L'acquisto più costoso della storia. Così lo Sheffield United annuncia l'arrivo di Sander Berge: il centrocampista norvegese, 21 anni, si trasferisce dal Genk e ha firmato un contratto di quattro anni e mezzo.