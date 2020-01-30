UFFICIALE, Sheffield United, colpo Berge fino al 2024
30.01.2020 19:15 di Andrea Giannattasio Twitter: @giannattasius
L'acquisto più costoso della storia. Così lo Sheffield United annuncia l'arrivo di Sander Berge: il centrocampista norvegese, 21 anni, si trasferisce dal Genk e ha firmato un contratto di quattro anni e mezzo.
United have once again smashed the club's transfer record to secure the services of a highly-rated Norwegian international midfielder on a long-term contract.— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 30, 2020
Sander Berge has penned a four-and-a-half-year deal at Bramall Lane. An undisclosed fee has been agreed ✍️