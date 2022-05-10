UFFICIALE, Il City annuncia l'accordo per Haaland

10.05.2022 16:39 di Redazione FV Twitter:    vedi letture
UFFICIALE, Il City annuncia l'accordo per Haaland
FirenzeViola.it
© foto di Imago/Image Sport

Erling Haaland sarà un giocatore del Manchester City. Dopo le anticipazioni degli scorsi giorni è arrivato anche il comunicato del club inglese, che ha annunciato sui social l'accordo di principio con il calciatore che guadagnerà più di 30 milioni a stagione. I citizens pagheranno invece al Borussia Dortmund la clausola rescissoria da 75 milioni di euro.