UFFICIALE, Il City annuncia l'accordo per Haaland
10.05.2022 16:39 di Redazione FV Twitter: @firenzeviola_it
FirenzeViola.it
© foto di Imago/Image Sport
Erling Haaland sarà un giocatore del Manchester City. Dopo le anticipazioni degli scorsi giorni è arrivato anche il comunicato del club inglese, che ha annunciato sui social l'accordo di principio con il calciatore che guadagnerà più di 30 milioni a stagione. I citizens pagheranno invece al Borussia Dortmund la clausola rescissoria da 75 milioni di euro.
Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 10, 2022
The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.