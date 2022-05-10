UFFICIALE, Il City annuncia l'accordo per Haaland

Erling Haaland sarà un giocatore del Manchester City. Dopo le anticipazioni degli scorsi giorni è arrivato anche il comunicato del club inglese, che ha annunciato sui social l'accordo di principio con il calciatore che guadagnerà più di 30 milioni a stagione. I citizens pagheranno invece al Borussia Dortmund la clausola rescissoria da 75 milioni di euro.

Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.