OBIETTIVI, Ufficiale: Jan Vertonghen si è svincolato

Jan Vertonghen si è ufficialmente svincolato dal Tottenham. Lo ha comunicato il medesimo club inglese sul proprio profilo Twitter, ringraziando l'esperto difensore per gli 8 anni trascorsi a Londra. Ricordiamo che il nazionale belga è stato accostato alla Fiorentina di recente.

Di seguito il tweet in questione:

The Club can confirm the departures of @JanVertonghen and @Vorm_Official following the conclusion of their contracts.



From everyone at Spurs, thank you Jan and Michel. #THFC ️ #COYS