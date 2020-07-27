OBIETTIVI, Ufficiale: Jan Vertonghen si è svincolato

27.07.2020 14:00 di Redazione FV Twitter:    Vedi letture
© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews
OBIETTIVI, Ufficiale: Jan Vertonghen si è svincolato

Jan Vertonghen si è ufficialmente svincolato dal Tottenham. Lo ha comunicato il medesimo club inglese sul proprio profilo Twitter, ringraziando l'esperto difensore per gli 8 anni trascorsi a Londra. Ricordiamo che il nazionale belga è stato accostato alla Fiorentina di recente.

Di seguito il tweet in questione: