OBIETTIVI, Ufficiale: Jan Vertonghen si è svincolato
27.07.2020 14:00 di Redazione FV Twitter: @firenzeviola_it
Jan Vertonghen si è ufficialmente svincolato dal Tottenham. Lo ha comunicato il medesimo club inglese sul proprio profilo Twitter, ringraziando l'esperto difensore per gli 8 anni trascorsi a Londra. Ricordiamo che il nazionale belga è stato accostato alla Fiorentina di recente.
Di seguito il tweet in questione:
The Club can confirm the departures of @JanVertonghen and @Vorm_Official following the conclusion of their contracts.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 27, 2020
From everyone at Spurs, thank you Jan and Michel. #THFC ️ #COYS