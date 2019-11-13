DUNCAN, Doppietta e assist con l'Inghilterra U19

L'attaccante di proprietà della Fiorentina, Bobby Duncan, in questi giorni impegnato con l’Inghilterra Under 19, ha siglato una doppietta e fornito un assist durante la partita, andata in scena alle ore 13, della sua Inghilterra contro il Lussemburgo. Super prestazione, quindi, per il giocatore ex Liverpool e Manchester City.

L'inglese ha poi celebrato il suo match con un Tweet pubblicato sul suo profilo ufficiale Twitter:

First game of are Euro qualifiers today. GREAT 4-0 win and a clean sheet fantastic team performance from the lads. Buzzing to get another 2 goals and a assist onto the next game now !!! #ENG19 🦁🦁🦁