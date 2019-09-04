AG. DUNCAN, Viola? Una sfida per pochi
Attraverso un post su Instagram Saif Rubie, agente di Bobby Duncan, talento del 2001 prelevato dalla Fiorentina, ha commentato la scelta del giovane giocatore inglese di lasciare Liverpool per accettare la sfida viola: "Per essere fra i top, nell'1%, devi essere pronto a fare ciò che il 99% non farà. Non tutto nella vita è bianco o nero così devi essere in grado di adattarti. Adesso Bobby ha l'opportunità di vivere e sperimentare qualcosa che non molti giovani giocatori inglesi hanno fatto. Grazie a tutte le persone che mi hanno supportato in questo periodo difficile. La gioia di portare a termine il lavoro rende tutte le battaglia utili".
Infine un PS dedicato a Kevin Prince Boateng: "E' meglio che ti occupi del nostro fratellino".
To be in the top 1% you have to be prepared to do what 99% of the rest won't do. In my line of work I know nobody even comes near. Not everything in life is black and white and you have to be able to adapt and roll with the punches. Now @bobbyduncan has the opportunity to live and experience something not many young English players have done. That's what leaders do. We are not followers. Thanks to all the people who have supported me in this difficult period means a lot. The joy of getting the job done makes all the struggle and doubt worthwhile. PS @princeboateng you better look after our little brother. #forza #viola #firenze #serieA #italy #football #fgsl #afcfiorentina #fiorentina
