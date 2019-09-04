AG. DUNCAN, Viola? Una sfida per pochi

Attraverso un post su Instagram Saif Rubie, agente di Bobby Duncan, talento del 2001 prelevato dalla Fiorentina, ha commentato la scelta del giovane giocatore inglese di lasciare Liverpool per accettare la sfida viola: "Per essere fra i top, nell'1%, devi essere pronto a fare ciò che il 99% non farà. Non tutto nella vita è bianco o nero così devi essere in grado di adattarti. Adesso Bobby ha l'opportunità di vivere e sperimentare qualcosa che non molti giovani giocatori inglesi hanno fatto. Grazie a tutte le persone che mi hanno supportato in questo periodo difficile. La gioia di portare a termine il lavoro rende tutte le battaglia utili".

Infine un PS dedicato a Kevin Prince Boateng: "E' meglio che ti occupi del nostro fratellino".