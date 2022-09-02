FOTO-VIDEO, L'Aris Limassol annuncia Kokorin

FOTO-VIDEO, L'Aris Limassol annuncia Kokorin
Sasha Kokorin ha lasciato la Fiorentina in prestito ed è diventato a tutti gli effetti un giocatore dell'Aris Limassol. Dopo l'ufficialità data dalla Fiorentina già due giorni fa, oggi il club cipriota ha annunciato con un video e delle foto l'approdo dell'attaccante russo in biancoverde. "Kokorin is here", ha scritto sui social qualche ora fa il club di Cipro. Ecco le immagini: