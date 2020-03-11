OMS, Il Coronavirus dichiarato pandemia globale

L'OMS, organizzazione mondiale della sanità, per voce dei direttore generale dell'OMS Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, ha classificato il Coronavirus come pandemia e apprezza le misure prese dall'Italia. 