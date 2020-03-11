OMS, Il Coronavirus dichiarato pandemia globale
11.03.2020 18:15 di Redazione FV Twitter: @firenzeviola_it
L'OMS, organizzazione mondiale della sanità, per voce dei direttore generale dell'OMS Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, ha classificato il Coronavirus come pandemia e apprezza le misure prese dall'Italia.
🚨 BREAKING 🚨— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020
"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A
Media briefing on #COVID19 with @DrTedros. #coronavirus https://t.co/aPFXT3ex5y— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020