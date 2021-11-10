DALL'INGHILTERRA, Nessun interesse Arsenal-DV9

Tiene banco il futuro di Dusan Vlahovic, con l'Arsenal che attualmente sembra essere la pista più calda. Anche se la notizia non trova conferme dall'Inghilterra dato che il giornalista corrispondente dell'Arsenal per goal.com Charles Watts ha descritto così la situazione con un tweet sul proprio profilo ufficiale: "Si parla tanto di Vlahovic e dell'Arsenal. Quello che ho capito della situazione è che non ci sono state trattative e lui non è un obiettivo dei gunners. Una punta però è chiaramente in cima all'agenda della squadra londinese per la prossima estate, ma allo stato attuale, Vlahovic non è uno di quelli che stanno monitorando".

Lots of talk about Vlahovic and Arsenal. My understanding of the situation is there have been no negotiations and he’s not a target. Signing a forward clearly will be high on the agenda next summer, but as it stands he’s not one they are looking at.