BERNARDESCHI, Non è stata una testata ma chiedo scusa

Con un messaggio sui propri social, Federico Bernardeschi si è scusato dopo l'espulsione rimediata nell'ultima partita con il Toronta per una presunta testata ai danni di un avversario. Queste le parole scritte dall'ex viola: "Voglio chiarire che non c'è stato alcun colpo di testa. È stato un brutto gesto dovuto alla frustrazione del momento che stiamo attraversando. Vorrei esprimere ancora una volta le mie più sentite scuse ai miei compagni di squadra, allo staff tecnico, al club e anche a tutti i tifosi". Qui sotto il tweet.

I want to clarify that there was no headbutt.



It was a bad gesture due to the frustration of the moment we are going through.



I would like to express once again my deepest apology to my teammates, the coaching staff, the club and to all fans,too.#tfc #MLS pic.twitter.com/DDYwvQ16O5