BERNARDESCHI, Non è stata una testata ma chiedo scusa

05.07.2023 18:22 di Redazione FV Twitter:    vedi letture
FirenzeViola.it
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Con un messaggio sui propri social, Federico Bernardeschi si è scusato dopo l'espulsione rimediata nell'ultima partita con il Toronta per una presunta testata ai danni di un avversario. Queste le parole scritte dall'ex viola: "Voglio chiarire che non c'è stato alcun colpo di testa. È stato un brutto gesto dovuto alla frustrazione del momento che stiamo attraversando. Vorrei esprimere ancora una volta le mie più sentite scuse ai miei compagni di squadra, allo staff tecnico, al club e anche a tutti i tifosi". Qui sotto il tweet. 