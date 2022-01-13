NY TIMES, Viola a Vlahovic: via a gennaio

Il giornalista del New York Times Tariq Panja riporta su Twitter i movimenti della Fiorentina in merito alla cessione di Dusan Vlahovic. La Fiorentina ha ribadito all'attaccante serbo la volontà di volerlo cedere entro gennaio, ma il giocatore non ha fretta e per i viola continua a essere una patata bollente in chiave mercato. Questo il Tweet in questione:

Things getting dicey between Fiorentina and Dusan Vlahovic. He's in no hurry to go, or sign a new contract, with 18 months left on new deal club wants to move him on. They have told him that, including again this week. Situation quite poisonous.