UFFICIALE, Rasmussen in prestito all'Erzgebirge Aue

12.01.2020 23:08 di Redazione FV Twitter:    Vedi letture
UFFICIALE, Rasmussen in prestito all'Erzgebirge Aue

Jacob Rasmussen è ufficialmente un giocatore dell'Erzgebirge Aue. Il difensore danese ha firmato, questo pomeriggio a Siviglia, un contratto che lo legherà in prestito al club tedesco fino al termine della stagione.
Ecco il tweet dell'Erzgebirge con anche le foto della firma del calciatore: