UFFICIALE, Rasmussen in prestito all'Erzgebirge Aue
12.01.2020 di Redazione FV
Jacob Rasmussen è ufficialmente un giocatore dell'Erzgebirge Aue. Il difensore danese ha firmato, questo pomeriggio a Siviglia, un contratto che lo legherà in prestito al club tedesco fino al termine della stagione.
Ecco il tweet dell'Erzgebirge con anche le foto della firma del calciatore:
Jacob #Rasmussen ist Hotel angekommen und die Tinte ist auch schon trocken 😉 Leihvertrag bis Ende der Saison. 🇪🇸 #AueinSpanien pic.twitter.com/vTe5uaX6b0— FC Erzgebirge Aue (@FCErzgebirgeAue) January 12, 2020