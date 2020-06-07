DUNCAN, Scrive: "Pure io una vittima del razzismo"
In giorni in cui l'intero mondo si interroga sulla questione razzismo, anche Alfred Duncan, centrocampista della Fiorentina, dice la sua con un post su Instagram:
"Sono stato vittima in molte occasioni, umiliato, insultato ed ignorato dalle persone vicino a me. So e non c'è bisogno di ricordarmi che sono nero, e sono più che orgoglioso di ciò che sono! Le persone dimenticano che siamo tutti nati dalla polvere, e che così finiremo. Nessuno nasce razzista, è una questione di educazione dai genitori, che comincia fin da casa. Non mi sono mai sentito inferiore a nessuno per alcun motivo! Siamo tutti umani, questa è la razza che conosco. Seguire un post di tendenza sui social non vi rende antirazzisti, e non permetterò a nessuno di abusare di me, e voglio dire ai miei fratelli di essere forti perché "tutti quelli che provano a buttarti giù in realtà ti risollevano". L'odio è una malattia che non ha cura, sono umano ed amo essere me stesso".
I have been a victim in many occasions,Humiliated,insulted and ignored by even the people next to me. I know and I need no reminder that I’m BLACK and I’m more than proud of who and what I am! People tend to forget we were made from dust and so shall we all end up. Nobody is born racist so it’s a matter of EDUCATION from parents since it starts from home. I will never feel inferior to anybody in anyway nor for any reason!!! We are all Human and that’s the race I know. Following a trending black post on social media doesn’t make you a non-racist... I won’t allow anyone abuse me since I don’t abuse anyone so I urge my fellow brothers to be strong because “anybody who tries to bring you down is already BELOW you”. Hate is a disease that has no cure! I’m human and I love being ME ✊✊✊✊
Un post condiviso da Joe Alfred Duncan (@iamjad32) in data: 7 Giu 2020 alle ore 3:49 PDT