DEMIRBAY, Rifiutata a gennaio un'offerta dei viola

La Fiorentina ha inseguito Kerem Demirbay nello scorso mercato di gennaio. Come si apprende da Sky Sport Germania, il club viola aveva formulato un'offerta al Bayer Leverkusen, rifiutata dai tedeschi. Sul giocatore, che non dovrebbe prolungare oltre il 2024, c'era anche l'Hertha Berlino. In ogni caso, Demirbay dovrebbe partire in estate: sulle sue tracce c'è il Newcastle, con il Bayer che ne fa una valutazione di 4-5 milioni.

News #Demirbay: The 29 y/o midfielder is keen to leave Leverkusen in summer. No talks about a contract extension beyond 2024. @NUFC is monitoring his situation. In winter Bayer 04 rejected concrete offers from Hertha BSC and Fiorentina. Valuation of around €4-5m. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/VaL0FspCBE