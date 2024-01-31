OBIETTIVI, Sfuma Reyna. Sarà del Nottingham Forest

Secondo quanto riportato da Sky Deutschland l'esterno statunitense del Borussia Dortmund Giovanni Reyna è pronto a trasferirsi in Premier League, in particolare al Nottingham Forest. L'esterno classe 2002 è atteso oggi in Inghilterra per le visite mediche e poi la firma sul contratto. Tra le due società accordo per un prestito di sei mesi con diritto di riscatto fissato intorno ad una cifra tra i 12-15 milioni di euro.  