OBIETTIVI, Sfuma Reyna. Sarà del Nottingham Forest

Secondo quanto riportato da Sky Deutschland l'esterno statunitense del Borussia Dortmund Giovanni Reyna è pronto a trasferirsi in Premier League, in particolare al Nottingham Forest. L'esterno classe 2002 è atteso oggi in Inghilterra per le visite mediche e poi la firma sul contratto. Tra le due società accordo per un prestito di sei mesi con diritto di riscatto fissato intorno ad una cifra tra i 12-15 milioni di euro.

⬛️🟨 Yes, Gio #Reyna will fly to Nottingham today to pass his medical at Forest!



Total agreement with @BVB is done now ✔️



➡️ 6-months-loan

➡️ Option to buy of around €15-20m

➡️ Loan fee.



As always reported: Forest has been in the Pole Position! Jorge Mendes has made the… pic.twitter.com/mWNVf7DTeP