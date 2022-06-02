DALOT, L'agente è sicuro: "Ora resterà allo United"
02.06.2022 12:14 di Redazione FV Twitter: @firenzeviola_it
FirenzeViola.it
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport
Diogo Dalot dovrebbe rimanere al Manchester United la prossima stagione. Lo ha rivelato l'agente del giocatore, Carlos Gonçalves, al portale 101 great goals. "È molto felice al Manchester United. La stagione è andata bene a livello personale, anche se ovviamente non è andata bene per il Manchester United viste le aspettative del club. Credo che resterà".