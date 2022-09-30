CONFERENCE, Esauriti i biglietti per Hearts-Fiorentina
30.09.2022 18:12 di Redazione FV Twitter: @firenzeviola_it
© foto di Federico De Luca 2022
Sono terminati i biglietti per il terzo incontro del girone A tra Hearts e Fiorentina, in programma giovedì al Tynecastle Park di Edimburgo. La società scozzese lo ha annunciato con un tweet:
𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐃 𝐎𝐔𝐓! ♥️— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) September 30, 2022
Tickets are now sold out for our home fixture vs Fiorentina https://t.co/2jXmEgdo70