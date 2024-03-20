COMMISSO JR, Barone: il 26/3 il funerale e sepoltura
Il figlio del presidente Rocco Commisso, Giuseppe, ha pubblicato un post sul proprio account Instagram dove dà alcune indicazioni in merito al funerale di Joe Barone che si svolgerà negli Stati Uniti. La descrizione recita i seguenti punti:
- Visita lunedì 25 marzo 2024 dalle 14 alle 21 presso Sacred Hearts – St. Stephen Church, 125 Summit Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231.
- Messa di sepoltura cristiana martedì 26 marzo 2024 alle 10 AM presso Sacred Hearts – St. Stephen Church, 125 Summit Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231.
- Seguerà sepoltura al Green Wood Cemetery, 500 25th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232.
