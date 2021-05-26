DUSAN VLAHOVIC VINCE IL PREMIO TOP FIRENZEVIOLA.IT 2020/21!
Il verdetto del campo lo suggeriva già ampiamente, ed ecco anche la conferma ufficiale: Dusan Vlahovic vince il Premio Top FirenzeViola.it 2020/2021, aggiudicandosi il trofeo (che consegneremo di persona al serbo quando sarà possibile) come miglior calciatore della Fiorentina in questa stagione. In fondo è lui l’uomo della salvezza, arrivata soprattutto grazie ai 21 gol messi a segno in campionato, con un'esplosione nella seconda parte della stagione che gli ha consentito di mettere la freccia su chiunque altro, scavalcando il portiere Bartlomiej Dragowski (a lungo leader nella classifica parziale) già da prima del voto della giuria di FV, che ha corroborato la decisione degli utenti regalandogli un assoluto en-plein. Chiude il podio il vincitore della scorsa edizione, Franck Ribery, che non è riuscito a ripetersi nella sua seconda stagione fiorentina.
1) Dusan VLAHOVIC 520 punti
2) Bartlomiej DRAGOWSKI 303 punti
3) Franck RIBERY 185 punti
4) Lucas MARTINEZ QUARTA 164 punti
5) Giacomo BONAVENTURA 158 punti
6) Gaetano CASTROVILLI 120 punti
7) Sofyan AMRABAT 90 punti
8) Nikola MILENKOVIC 70 punti
9) Pietro TERRACCIANO 69 punti
10) Cristiano BIRAGHI 50 punti
11) Lorenzo VENUTI 46 punti
12) Valentin EYSSERIC 31 punti
13) IGOR e Tofol MONTIEL 30 punti
15) Erick PULGAR 20 punti
16) Borja VALERO e German PEZZELLA 15 punti
18) Antonio BARRECA, Federico CHIESA e Maxi OLIVERA 10 punti
21) Martin CACERES 8 punti
22) Aleksandr KOKORIN, Christian KOUAME, Kevin MALCUIT e Riccardo SAPONARA 5 punti
26) Jose CALLEJON, Federico CECCHERINI, Patrick CUTRONE, Alfred DUNCAN e Pol LIROLA 0 punti
CLASSIFICA VOTI STAGIONALI DEI LETTORI
Vlahovic 250; Dragowski 195; Ribery 160; Quarta 135; Castrovilli 115; Amrabat 90; Bonaventura 75; Milenkovic 70; Terracciano 60; Biraghi 50; Venuti 35; Eysseric, Igor e Montiel 30; Pulgar 20; B. Valero e Pezzella 15; Barreca, Chiesa e Olivera 10; Caceres, Kokorin, Kouame, Malcuit e Saponara 5
VOTI AGGIUNTI DALLA GIURIA DI FIRENZEVIOLA.IT
Vlahovic 270; Dragowski 104; Bonaventura 83; Quarta 29; Ribery 25; Venuti 11; Terracciano 9; Castrovilli 5; Caceres 3; Eysseric 1
TOMMASO LORETO - Direttore
1° Vlahovic 15
2° Dragowski 8
3° Bonaventura 4
4° Quarta 2
5° Venuti 1
PIETRO LAZZERINI - Vicedirettore
1° Vlahovic 15
2° Bonaventura 8
3° Dragowski 4
4° Quarta 2
5° Ribery 1
SARA MEINI - Inviata RAI
1° Vlahovic 15
2° Dragowski 8
3° Ribery 4
4° Venuti 2
5° Eysseric 1
IACOPO BARLOTTI - Radio Rai
1° Vlahovic 15
2° Dragowski 8
3° Bonaventura 4
4° Ribery 2
5° Venuti 1
RICCARDO BARLACCHI
1° Vlahovic 15
2° Quarta 8
3° Bonaventura 4
4° Ribery 2
5° Venuti 1
DIMITRI CONTI
1° Vlahovic 15
2° Dragowski 8
3° Ribery 4
4° Bonaventura 2
5° Quarta 1
ALESSIO DEL LUNGO
1° Vlahovic 15
2° Bonaventura 8
3° Dragowski 4
4° Quarta 2
5° Ribery 1
ALESSANDRO DI NARDO
1° Vlahovic 15
2° Dragowski 8
3° Bonaventura 4
4° Quarta 2
5° Terracciano 1
GIULIO FALCIAI
1° Vlahovic 15
2° Bonaventura 8
3° Dragowski 4
4° Ribery 2
5° Castrovilli 1
GIACOMO GALASSI
1° Vlahovic 15
2° Bonaventura 8
3° Dragowski 4
4° Quarta 2
5° Caceres 1
ANDREA GIANNATTASIO
1° Vlahovic 15
2° Dragowski 8
3° Venuti 4
4° Bonaventura 2
5° Terracciano 1
LUCIANA MAGISTRATO
1° Vlahovic 15
2° Bonaventura 8
3° Dragowski 4
4° Caceres 2
5° Terracciano 1
NICCOLO SANTI
1° Vlahovic 15
2° Dragowski 8
3° Bonaventura 4
4° Terracciano 2
5° Quarta 1
MATTIA VERDORALE
1° Vlahovic 15
2° Dragowski 8
3° Bonaventura 4
4° Venuti 2
5° Quarta 1
TOMMASO BONAN - TuttoMercatoWeb.com
1° Vlahovic 15
2° Dragowski 8
3° Bonaventura 4
4° Quarta 2
5° Ribery 1
LORENZO DI BENEDETTO - TuttoMercatoWeb.com
1° Vlahovic 15
2° Ribery 8
3° Quarta 4
4° Dragowski 2
5° Bonaventura 1
GIACOMO IACOBELLIS - TuttoMercatoWeb.com
1° Vlahovic 15
2° Bonaventura 8
3° Castrovilli 4
4° Dragowski 2
5° Quarta 1
DANIEL UCCELLIERI - TuttoMercatoWeb.com
1° Vlahovic 15
2° Dragowski 8
3° Terracciano 4
4° Bonaventura 2
5° Quarta 1
L'albo d'oro del Premio Top FirenzeViola.it
- PREMIO TOP FIRENZEVIOLA.IT 2019/2020
- PREMIO TOP FIRENZEVIOLA.IT 2018/2019